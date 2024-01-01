South Korean wons to Macanese patacas today

Convert KRW to MOP at the real exchange rate

1,000 krw
6.06 mop

1.000 KRW = 0.006057 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:13
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Macanese Pataca
1 KRW0.00606 MOP
5 KRW0.03029 MOP
10 KRW0.06057 MOP
20 KRW0.12114 MOP
50 KRW0.30286 MOP
100 KRW0.60571 MOP
250 KRW1.51428 MOP
500 KRW3.02855 MOP
1000 KRW6.05710 MOP
2000 KRW12.11420 MOP
5000 KRW30.28550 MOP
10000 KRW60.57100 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / South Korean Won
1 MOP165.09500 KRW
5 MOP825.47500 KRW
10 MOP1,650.95000 KRW
20 MOP3,301.90000 KRW
50 MOP8,254.75000 KRW
100 MOP16,509.50000 KRW
250 MOP41,273.75000 KRW
500 MOP82,547.50000 KRW
1000 MOP165,095.00000 KRW
2000 MOP330,190.00000 KRW
5000 MOP825,475.00000 KRW
10000 MOP1,650,950.00000 KRW