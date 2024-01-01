South Korean wons to Bahraini dinars today
Convert KRW to BHD at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
KRW to BHD conversion chart
1 KRW = 0.00027 BHD
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 KRW to BHD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0003
|0.0003
|Low
|0.0003
|0.0003
|Average
|0.0003
|0.0003
|Change
|-3.41%
|0.11%
|View full history
1 KRW to BHD stats
The performance of KRW to BHD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0003 and a 30 day low of 0.0003. This means the 30 day average was 0.0003. The change for KRW to BHD was -3.41.
The performance of KRW to BHD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0003 and a 90 day low of 0.0003. This means the 90 day average was 0.0003. The change for KRW to BHD was 0.11.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert South Korean wons to Bahraini dinars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for South Korean won
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Bahraini Dinar
|1 KRW
|0.00027 BHD
|5 KRW
|0.00136 BHD
|10 KRW
|0.00273 BHD
|20 KRW
|0.00546 BHD
|50 KRW
|0.01364 BHD
|100 KRW
|0.02728 BHD
|250 KRW
|0.06821 BHD
|500 KRW
|0.13642 BHD
|1000 KRW
|0.27284 BHD
|2000 KRW
|0.54567 BHD
|5000 KRW
|1.36418 BHD
|10000 KRW
|2.72835 BHD
|20000 KRW
|5.45670 BHD
|30000 KRW
|8.18505 BHD
|40000 KRW
|10.91340 BHD
|50000 KRW
|13.64175 BHD
|Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / South Korean Won
|1 BHD
|3,665.22000 KRW
|5 BHD
|18,326.10000 KRW
|10 BHD
|36,652.20000 KRW
|20 BHD
|73,304.40000 KRW
|50 BHD
|183,261.00000 KRW
|100 BHD
|366,522.00000 KRW
|250 BHD
|916,305.00000 KRW
|500 BHD
|1,832,610.00000 KRW
|1000 BHD
|3,665,220.00000 KRW
|2000 BHD
|7,330,440.00000 KRW
|5000 BHD
|18,326,100.00000 KRW
|10000 BHD
|36,652,200.00000 KRW