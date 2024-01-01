South Korean wons to Mauritanian ouguiyas today
Convert KRW to MRU at the real exchange rate
KRW to MRU conversion chart
1 KRW = 0.02879 MRU
0
|1 KRW to MRU
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0303
|0.0303
|Low
|0.0287
|0.0286
|Average
|0.0295
|0.0294
|Change
|-3.18%
|0.47%
|View full history
1 KRW to MRU stats
The performance of KRW to MRU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0303 and a 30 day low of 0.0287. This means the 30 day average was 0.0295. The change for KRW to MRU was -3.18.
The performance of KRW to MRU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0303 and a 90 day low of 0.0286. This means the 90 day average was 0.0294. The change for KRW to MRU was 0.47.
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Mauritanian Ouguiya
|1 KRW
|0.02879 MRU
|5 KRW
|0.14393 MRU
|10 KRW
|0.28786 MRU
|20 KRW
|0.57572 MRU
|50 KRW
|1.43930 MRU
|100 KRW
|2.87859 MRU
|250 KRW
|7.19647 MRU
|500 KRW
|14.39295 MRU
|1000 KRW
|28.78590 MRU
|2000 KRW
|57.57180 MRU
|5000 KRW
|143.92950 MRU
|10000 KRW
|287.85900 MRU
|20000 KRW
|575.71800 MRU
|30000 KRW
|863.57700 MRU
|40000 KRW
|1,151.43600 MRU
|50000 KRW
|1,439.29500 MRU
|Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / South Korean Won
|1 MRU
|34.73920 KRW
|5 MRU
|173.69600 KRW
|10 MRU
|347.39200 KRW
|20 MRU
|694.78400 KRW
|50 MRU
|1,736.96000 KRW
|100 MRU
|3,473.92000 KRW
|250 MRU
|8,684.80000 KRW
|500 MRU
|17,369.60000 KRW
|1000 MRU
|34,739.20000 KRW
|2000 MRU
|69,478.40000 KRW
|5000 MRU
|173,696.00000 KRW
|10000 MRU
|347,392.00000 KRW