₩1.000 KRW = UM0.02879 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:27
Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MRU
1 KRW to MRULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03030.0303
Low0.02870.0286
Average0.02950.0294
Change-3.18%0.47%
1 KRW to MRU stats

The performance of KRW to MRU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0303 and a 30 day low of 0.0287. This means the 30 day average was 0.0295. The change for KRW to MRU was -3.18.

The performance of KRW to MRU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0303 and a 90 day low of 0.0286. This means the 90 day average was 0.0294. The change for KRW to MRU was 0.47.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9271.3841.5090.77484.0781.3237.13
1 EUR1.07811.4921.6270.83490.6571.4277.688
1 CAD0.7230.6711.090.55960.7520.9565.152
1 AUD0.6630.6150.91710.51355.7350.8774.727

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 KRW0.02879 MRU
5 KRW0.14393 MRU
10 KRW0.28786 MRU
20 KRW0.57572 MRU
50 KRW1.43930 MRU
100 KRW2.87859 MRU
250 KRW7.19647 MRU
500 KRW14.39295 MRU
1000 KRW28.78590 MRU
2000 KRW57.57180 MRU
5000 KRW143.92950 MRU
10000 KRW287.85900 MRU
20000 KRW575.71800 MRU
30000 KRW863.57700 MRU
40000 KRW1,151.43600 MRU
50000 KRW1,439.29500 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / South Korean Won
1 MRU34.73920 KRW
5 MRU173.69600 KRW
10 MRU347.39200 KRW
20 MRU694.78400 KRW
50 MRU1,736.96000 KRW
100 MRU3,473.92000 KRW
250 MRU8,684.80000 KRW
500 MRU17,369.60000 KRW
1000 MRU34,739.20000 KRW
2000 MRU69,478.40000 KRW
5000 MRU173,696.00000 KRW
10000 MRU347,392.00000 KRW