1 South Korean won to Mauritanian ouguiyas

Convert KRW to MRU at the real exchange rate

1 krw
0.03 mru

1.00000 KRW = 0.03041 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:43
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8619051.095791.11411.46261.61930.94393518.7078
1 GBP1.1602211.27125105.7121.696931.878741.0951721.7051
1 USD0.912650.786627183.15611.334851.477870.861517.0738
1 INR0.01097520.009459650.012025610.01605230.01777220.010360.205322

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South Korean wons to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South Korean won

KRW to USD

KRW to EUR

KRW to CAD

KRW to AUD

KRW to GBP

KRW to INR

KRW to SGD

KRW to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 KRW0.03041 MRU
5 KRW0.15207 MRU
10 KRW0.30414 MRU
20 KRW0.60829 MRU
50 KRW1.52073 MRU
100 KRW3.04145 MRU
250 KRW7.60363 MRU
500 KRW15.20725 MRU
1000 KRW30.41450 MRU
2000 KRW60.82900 MRU
5000 KRW152.07250 MRU
10000 KRW304.14500 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / South Korean Won
1 MRU32.87900 KRW
5 MRU164.39500 KRW
10 MRU328.79000 KRW
20 MRU657.58000 KRW
50 MRU1643.95000 KRW
100 MRU3287.90000 KRW
250 MRU8219.75000 KRW
500 MRU16439.50000 KRW
1000 MRU32879.00000 KRW
2000 MRU65758.00000 KRW
5000 MRU164395.00000 KRW
10000 MRU328790.00000 KRW