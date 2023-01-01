2000 South Korean wons to Mauritanian ouguiyas

Convert KRW to MRU at the real exchange rate

2000 krw
60.84 mru

1.00000 KRW = 0.03042 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:45
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8618551.095891.12121.462731.619450.94395518.7099
1 GBP1.1602911.2714105.7231.697131.878961.0952621.7081
1 USD0.91260.786535183.1551.334851.477870.8614517.0742
1 INR0.01097440.009458660.012025710.01605260.01777250.01035960.20533

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South Korean wons to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South Korean wons

KRW to USD

KRW to EUR

KRW to CAD

KRW to AUD

KRW to GBP

KRW to INR

KRW to SGD

KRW to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 KRW0.03042 MRU
5 KRW0.15210 MRU
10 KRW0.30420 MRU
20 KRW0.60840 MRU
50 KRW1.52100 MRU
100 KRW3.04199 MRU
250 KRW7.60497 MRU
500 KRW15.20995 MRU
1000 KRW30.41990 MRU
2000 KRW60.83980 MRU
5000 KRW152.09950 MRU
10000 KRW304.19900 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / South Korean Won
1 MRU32.87320 KRW
5 MRU164.36600 KRW
10 MRU328.73200 KRW
20 MRU657.46400 KRW
50 MRU1643.66000 KRW
100 MRU3287.32000 KRW
250 MRU8218.30000 KRW
500 MRU16436.60000 KRW
1000 MRU32873.20000 KRW
2000 MRU65746.40000 KRW
5000 MRU164366.00000 KRW
10000 MRU328732.00000 KRW