1,000 krw
29.95 mru

1.000 KRW = 0.02995 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:13
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 KRW0.02995 MRU
5 KRW0.14976 MRU
10 KRW0.29951 MRU
20 KRW0.59903 MRU
50 KRW1.49757 MRU
100 KRW2.99513 MRU
250 KRW7.48783 MRU
500 KRW14.97565 MRU
1000 KRW29.95130 MRU
2000 KRW59.90260 MRU
5000 KRW149.75650 MRU
10000 KRW299.51300 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / South Korean Won
1 MRU33.38750 KRW
5 MRU166.93750 KRW
10 MRU333.87500 KRW
20 MRU667.75000 KRW
50 MRU1,669.37500 KRW
100 MRU3,338.75000 KRW
250 MRU8,346.87500 KRW
500 MRU16,693.75000 KRW
1000 MRU33,387.50000 KRW
2000 MRU66,775.00000 KRW
5000 MRU166,937.50000 KRW
10000 MRU333,875.00000 KRW