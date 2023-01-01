1 Mauritanian ouguiya to South Korean wons

Convert MRU to KRW at the real exchange rate

1 mru
33 krw

1.00000 MRU = 32.64940 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:57
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to South Korean wons

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritanian ouguiya

MRU to USD

MRU to EUR

MRU to GBP

MRU to INR

MRU to JPY

MRU to RUB

MRU to AUD

MRU to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / South Korean Won
1 MRU32.64940 KRW
5 MRU163.24700 KRW
10 MRU326.49400 KRW
20 MRU652.98800 KRW
50 MRU1632.47000 KRW
100 MRU3264.94000 KRW
250 MRU8162.35000 KRW
500 MRU16324.70000 KRW
1000 MRU32649.40000 KRW
2000 MRU65298.80000 KRW
5000 MRU163247.00000 KRW
10000 MRU326494.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 KRW0.03063 MRU
5 KRW0.15314 MRU
10 KRW0.30628 MRU
20 KRW0.61257 MRU
50 KRW1.53142 MRU
100 KRW3.06284 MRU
250 KRW7.65710 MRU
500 KRW15.31420 MRU
1000 KRW30.62840 MRU
2000 KRW61.25680 MRU
5000 KRW153.14200 MRU
10000 KRW306.28400 MRU