South Korean wons to Nicaraguan córdobas today
Convert KRW to NIO at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
KRW to NIO conversion chart
1 KRW = 0.02669 NIO
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 KRW to NIO
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0281
|0.0281
|Low
|0.0267
|0.0266
|Average
|0.0274
|0.0273
|Change
|-3.05%
|0.52%
|View full history
1 KRW to NIO stats
The performance of KRW to NIO in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0281 and a 30 day low of 0.0267. This means the 30 day average was 0.0274. The change for KRW to NIO was -3.05.
The performance of KRW to NIO in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0281 and a 90 day low of 0.0266. This means the 90 day average was 0.0273. The change for KRW to NIO was 0.52.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert South Korean wons to Nicaraguan córdobas
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NIO in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to NIO rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for South Korean won
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Nicaraguan Córdoba
|1 KRW
|0.02669 NIO
|5 KRW
|0.13346 NIO
|10 KRW
|0.26691 NIO
|20 KRW
|0.53383 NIO
|50 KRW
|1.33457 NIO
|100 KRW
|2.66914 NIO
|250 KRW
|6.67285 NIO
|500 KRW
|13.34570 NIO
|1000 KRW
|26.69140 NIO
|2000 KRW
|53.38280 NIO
|5000 KRW
|133.45700 NIO
|10000 KRW
|266.91400 NIO
|20000 KRW
|533.82800 NIO
|30000 KRW
|800.74200 NIO
|40000 KRW
|1067.65600 NIO
|50000 KRW
|1334.57000 NIO
|Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / South Korean Won
|1 NIO
|37.46530 KRW
|5 NIO
|187.32650 KRW
|10 NIO
|374.65300 KRW
|20 NIO
|749.30600 KRW
|50 NIO
|1873.26500 KRW
|100 NIO
|3746.53000 KRW
|250 NIO
|9366.32500 KRW
|500 NIO
|18732.65000 KRW
|1000 NIO
|37465.30000 KRW
|2000 NIO
|74930.60000 KRW
|5000 NIO
|187326.50000 KRW
|10000 NIO
|374653.00000 KRW