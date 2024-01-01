South Korean wons to Tajikistani somonis today

Convert KRW to TJS at the real exchange rate

₩1.000 KRW = SM0.007734 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:50
KRW to TJS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

TJS
1 KRW to TJSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00820.0082
Low0.00770.0077
Average0.00790.0079
Change-2.92%0.44%
1 KRW to TJS stats

The performance of KRW to TJS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0082 and a 30 day low of 0.0077. This means the 30 day average was 0.0079. The change for KRW to TJS was -2.92.

The performance of KRW to TJS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0082 and a 90 day low of 0.0077. This means the 90 day average was 0.0079. The change for KRW to TJS was 0.44.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9271.3841.5080.77384.0491.3237.13
1 EUR1.07911.4921.6260.83490.6561.4277.691
1 CAD0.7230.6711.090.55960.7450.9565.153
1 AUD0.6630.6150.91810.51355.7370.8774.728

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Tajikistani Somoni
1 KRW0.00773 TJS
5 KRW0.03867 TJS
10 KRW0.07734 TJS
20 KRW0.15467 TJS
50 KRW0.38668 TJS
100 KRW0.77335 TJS
250 KRW1.93339 TJS
500 KRW3.86677 TJS
1000 KRW7.73354 TJS
2000 KRW15.46708 TJS
5000 KRW38.66770 TJS
10000 KRW77.33540 TJS
20000 KRW154.67080 TJS
30000 KRW232.00620 TJS
40000 KRW309.34160 TJS
50000 KRW386.67700 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / South Korean Won
1 TJS129.30700 KRW
5 TJS646.53500 KRW
10 TJS1,293.07000 KRW
20 TJS2,586.14000 KRW
50 TJS6,465.35000 KRW
100 TJS12,930.70000 KRW
250 TJS32,326.75000 KRW
500 TJS64,653.50000 KRW
1000 TJS129,307.00000 KRW
2000 TJS258,614.00000 KRW
5000 TJS646,535.00000 KRW
10000 TJS1,293,070.00000 KRW