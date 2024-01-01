South Korean wons to Tajikistani somonis today

Convert KRW to TJS at the real exchange rate

1,000 krw
8.24 tjs

1.000 KRW = 0.008236 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:17
Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9151.3481.5180.78283.121.347.198
1 EUR1.09311.4741.6590.85490.8461.4647.867
1 CAD0.7420.67911.1260.5861.6480.9945.339
1 AUD0.6590.6030.88810.51554.7640.8834.742

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Tajikistani Somoni
1 KRW0.00824 TJS
5 KRW0.04118 TJS
10 KRW0.08236 TJS
20 KRW0.16471 TJS
50 KRW0.41178 TJS
100 KRW0.82355 TJS
250 KRW2.05889 TJS
500 KRW4.11778 TJS
1000 KRW8.23555 TJS
2000 KRW16.47110 TJS
5000 KRW41.17775 TJS
10000 KRW82.35550 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / South Korean Won
1 TJS121.42500 KRW
5 TJS607.12500 KRW
10 TJS1,214.25000 KRW
20 TJS2,428.50000 KRW
50 TJS6,071.25000 KRW
100 TJS12,142.50000 KRW
250 TJS30,356.25000 KRW
500 TJS60,712.50000 KRW
1000 TJS121,425.00000 KRW
2000 TJS242,850.00000 KRW
5000 TJS607,125.00000 KRW
10000 TJS1,214,250.00000 KRW