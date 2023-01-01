1 thousand Tajikistani somonis to South Korean wons

Convert TJS to KRW at the real exchange rate

1000 tjs
119254 krw

1.00000 TJS = 119.25400 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:57
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tajikistani somonis to South Korean wons

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TJS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TJS to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tajikistani somonis

TJS to USD

TJS to EUR

TJS to GBP

TJS to INR

TJS to JPY

TJS to RUB

TJS to AUD

TJS to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / South Korean Won
1 TJS119.25400 KRW
5 TJS596.27000 KRW
10 TJS1192.54000 KRW
20 TJS2385.08000 KRW
50 TJS5962.70000 KRW
100 TJS11925.40000 KRW
250 TJS29813.50000 KRW
500 TJS59627.00000 KRW
1000 TJS119254.00000 KRW
2000 TJS238508.00000 KRW
5000 TJS596270.00000 KRW
10000 TJS1192540.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Tajikistani Somoni
1 KRW0.00839 TJS
5 KRW0.04193 TJS
10 KRW0.08385 TJS
20 KRW0.16771 TJS
50 KRW0.41927 TJS
100 KRW0.83855 TJS
250 KRW2.09637 TJS
500 KRW4.19274 TJS
1000 KRW8.38548 TJS
2000 KRW16.77096 TJS
5000 KRW41.92740 TJS
10000 KRW83.85480 TJS