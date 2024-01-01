South Korean wons to Cambodian riels today

Convert KRW to KHR at the real exchange rate

₩1.000 KRW = ៛2.943 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:15
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KRW to KHR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

KHR
1 KRW to KHRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.10283.1028
Low2.94312.9431
Average3.02323.0285
Change-3.45%-0.82%
View full history

1 KRW to KHR stats

The performance of KRW to KHR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.1028 and a 30 day low of 2.9431. This means the 30 day average was 3.0232. The change for KRW to KHR was -3.45.

The performance of KRW to KHR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.1028 and a 90 day low of 2.9431. This means the 90 day average was 3.0285. The change for KRW to KHR was -0.82.

Track market ratesView KRW to KHR chart

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9271.3841.5090.77484.0751.3237.13
1 EUR1.07811.4921.6270.83490.6541.4277.688
1 CAD0.7230.6711.090.55960.7460.9565.152
1 AUD0.6630.6150.91710.51355.7210.8774.726

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South Korean wons to Cambodian riels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KHR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to KHR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South Korean won

KRW to USD

KRW to EUR

KRW to CAD

KRW to AUD

KRW to GBP

KRW to INR

KRW to SGD

KRW to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Cambodian Riel
1 KRW2.94336 KHR
5 KRW14.71680 KHR
10 KRW29.43360 KHR
20 KRW58.86720 KHR
50 KRW147.16800 KHR
100 KRW294.33600 KHR
250 KRW735.84000 KHR
500 KRW1,471.68000 KHR
1000 KRW2,943.36000 KHR
2000 KRW5,886.72000 KHR
5000 KRW14,716.80000 KHR
10000 KRW29,433.60000 KHR
20000 KRW58,867.20000 KHR
30000 KRW88,300.80000 KHR
40000 KRW117,734.40000 KHR
50000 KRW147,168.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / South Korean Won
1 KHR0.33975 KRW
5 KHR1.69874 KRW
10 KHR3.39748 KRW
20 KHR6.79496 KRW
50 KHR16.98740 KRW
100 KHR33.97480 KRW
250 KHR84.93700 KRW
500 KHR169.87400 KRW
1000 KHR339.74800 KRW
2000 KHR679.49600 KRW
5000 KHR1,698.74000 KRW
10000 KHR3,397.48000 KRW