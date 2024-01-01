South Korean wons to Cambodian riels today

Convert KRW to KHR at the real exchange rate

1,000 krw
3,044.47 khr

1.000 KRW = 3.044 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:12
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.09390.8331.4741.6590.96918.239
1 GBP1.1711.279106.2831.7251.9421.13421.342
1 USD0.9150.782183.1081.3491.5180.88716.688
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South Korean wons to Cambodian riels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KHR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to KHR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South Korean won

KRW to USD

KRW to EUR

KRW to CAD

KRW to AUD

KRW to GBP

KRW to INR

KRW to SGD

KRW to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Cambodian Riel
1 KRW3.04447 KHR
5 KRW15.22235 KHR
10 KRW30.44470 KHR
20 KRW60.88940 KHR
50 KRW152.22350 KHR
100 KRW304.44700 KHR
250 KRW761.11750 KHR
500 KRW1,522.23500 KHR
1000 KRW3,044.47000 KHR
2000 KRW6,088.94000 KHR
5000 KRW15,222.35000 KHR
10000 KRW30,444.70000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / South Korean Won
1 KHR0.32846 KRW
5 KHR1.64232 KRW
10 KHR3.28464 KRW
20 KHR6.56928 KRW
50 KHR16.42320 KRW
100 KHR32.84640 KRW
250 KHR82.11600 KRW
500 KHR164.23200 KRW
1000 KHR328.46400 KRW
2000 KHR656.92800 KRW
5000 KHR1,642.32000 KRW
10000 KHR3,284.64000 KRW