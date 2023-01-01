5 Cambodian riels to South Korean wons

Convert KHR to KRW at the real exchange rate

5 khr
2 krw

1.00000 KHR = 0.31647 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:30
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADAUDEURCNYCZKINRGBP
1 USD11.334451.478740.911557.1349522.35983.15940.786133
1 CAD0.74937211.108130.6831115.3467316.755762.31740.589106
1 AUD0.676250.90242210.6164544.8250115.120356.23650.531622
1 EUR1.0971.463891.6221817.8270424.528591.22590.8624

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cambodian riels to South Korean wons

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KHR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KHR to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cambodian riels

KHR to USD

KHR to CAD

KHR to AUD

KHR to EUR

KHR to CNY

KHR to CZK

KHR to INR

KHR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / South Korean Won
1 KHR0.31647 KRW
5 KHR1.58236 KRW
10 KHR3.16472 KRW
20 KHR6.32944 KRW
50 KHR15.82360 KRW
100 KHR31.64720 KRW
250 KHR79.11800 KRW
500 KHR158.23600 KRW
1000 KHR316.47200 KRW
2000 KHR632.94400 KRW
5000 KHR1582.36000 KRW
10000 KHR3164.72000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Cambodian Riel
1 KRW3.15984 KHR
5 KRW15.79920 KHR
10 KRW31.59840 KHR
20 KRW63.19680 KHR
50 KRW157.99200 KHR
100 KRW315.98400 KHR
250 KRW789.96000 KHR
500 KRW1579.92000 KHR
1000 KRW3159.84000 KHR
2000 KRW6319.68000 KHR
5000 KRW15799.20000 KHR
10000 KRW31598.40000 KHR