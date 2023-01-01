5 South Korean wons to Cambodian riels

5 krw
15.82 khr

1.00000 KRW = 3.16349 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:22
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Cambodian Riel
1 KRW3.16349 KHR
5 KRW15.81745 KHR
10 KRW31.63490 KHR
20 KRW63.26980 KHR
50 KRW158.17450 KHR
100 KRW316.34900 KHR
250 KRW790.87250 KHR
500 KRW1581.74500 KHR
1000 KRW3163.49000 KHR
2000 KRW6326.98000 KHR
5000 KRW15817.45000 KHR
10000 KRW31634.90000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / South Korean Won
1 KHR0.31611 KRW
5 KHR1.58054 KRW
10 KHR3.16107 KRW
20 KHR6.32214 KRW
50 KHR15.80535 KRW
100 KHR31.61070 KRW
250 KHR79.02675 KRW
500 KHR158.05350 KRW
1000 KHR316.10700 KRW
2000 KHR632.21400 KRW
5000 KHR1580.53500 KRW
10000 KHR3161.07000 KRW