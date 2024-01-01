40,000 South Korean wons to Cambodian riels
Convert KRW to KHR at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
KRW to KHR conversion chart
1 KRW = 2.94313 KHR
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 KRW to KHR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|3.1028
|3.1028
|Low
|2.9430
|2.9430
|Average
|3.0232
|3.0285
|Change
|-3.46%
|-0.82%
|View full history
1 KRW to KHR stats
The performance of KRW to KHR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.1028 and a 30 day low of 2.9430. This means the 30 day average was 3.0232. The change for KRW to KHR was -3.46.
The performance of KRW to KHR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.1028 and a 90 day low of 2.9430. This means the 90 day average was 3.0285. The change for KRW to KHR was -0.82.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert South Korean wons to Cambodian riels
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KHR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to KHR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for South Korean wons
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Cambodian Riel
|1 KRW
|2.94313 KHR
|5 KRW
|14.71565 KHR
|10 KRW
|29.43130 KHR
|20 KRW
|58.86260 KHR
|50 KRW
|147.15650 KHR
|100 KRW
|294.31300 KHR
|250 KRW
|735.78250 KHR
|500 KRW
|1,471.56500 KHR
|1000 KRW
|2,943.13000 KHR
|2000 KRW
|5,886.26000 KHR
|5000 KRW
|14,715.65000 KHR
|10000 KRW
|29,431.30000 KHR
|20000 KRW
|58,862.60000 KHR
|30000 KRW
|88,293.90000 KHR
|40000 KRW
|117,725.20000 KHR
|50000 KRW
|147,156.50000 KHR