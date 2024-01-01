South Korean wons to New Zealand dollars today

Convert KRW to NZD at the real exchange rate

₩1.000 KRW = $0.001207 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:35
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KRW to NZD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

NZD
1 KRW to NZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00120.0012
Low0.00120.0012
Average0.00120.0012
Change0.96%-1.65%
View full history

1 KRW to NZD stats

The performance of KRW to NZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0012 and a 30 day low of 0.0012. This means the 30 day average was 0.0012. The change for KRW to NZD was 0.96.

The performance of KRW to NZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0012 and a 90 day low of 0.0012. This means the 90 day average was 0.0012. The change for KRW to NZD was -1.65.

Track market ratesView KRW to NZD chart

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9271.3841.5080.77484.0781.3237.13
1 EUR1.07811.4921.6260.83490.6531.4267.688
1 CAD0.7230.6711.090.55960.7570.9565.152
1 AUD0.6630.6150.91710.51355.740.8774.727

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South Korean wons to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South Korean won

KRW to USD

KRW to EUR

KRW to CAD

KRW to AUD

KRW to GBP

KRW to INR

KRW to SGD

KRW to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South Korean Won / New Zealand Dollar
1 KRW0.00121 NZD
5 KRW0.00604 NZD
10 KRW0.01207 NZD
20 KRW0.02415 NZD
50 KRW0.06037 NZD
100 KRW0.12074 NZD
250 KRW0.30184 NZD
500 KRW0.60368 NZD
1000 KRW1.20736 NZD
2000 KRW2.41472 NZD
5000 KRW6.03680 NZD
10000 KRW12.07360 NZD
20000 KRW24.14720 NZD
30000 KRW36.22080 NZD
40000 KRW48.29440 NZD
50000 KRW60.36800 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / South Korean Won
1 NZD828.25500 KRW
5 NZD4,141.27500 KRW
10 NZD8,282.55000 KRW
20 NZD16,565.10000 KRW
50 NZD41,412.75000 KRW
100 NZD82,825.50000 KRW
250 NZD207,063.75000 KRW
500 NZD414,127.50000 KRW
1000 NZD828,255.00000 KRW
2000 NZD1,656,510.00000 KRW
5000 NZD4,141,275.00000 KRW
10000 NZD8,282,550.00000 KRW