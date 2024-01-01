South Korean wons to Gambian dalasis today

Convert KRW to GMD at the real exchange rate

₩1.000 KRW = D0.05046 GMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KRW to GMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

GMD
1 KRW to GMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05350.0535
Low0.05050.0492
Average0.05190.0516
Change-3.14%1.76%
View full history

1 KRW to GMD stats

The performance of KRW to GMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0535 and a 30 day low of 0.0505. This means the 30 day average was 0.0519. The change for KRW to GMD was -3.14.

The performance of KRW to GMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0535 and a 90 day low of 0.0492. This means the 90 day average was 0.0516. The change for KRW to GMD was 1.76.

Track market ratesView KRW to GMD chart

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9281.3841.510.77484.0851.3237.13
1 EUR1.07811.4921.6270.83490.6481.4267.687
1 CAD0.7230.6711.0910.55960.7530.9565.152
1 AUD0.6620.6140.91710.51355.7020.8764.723

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South Korean wons to Gambian dalasis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to GMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South Korean won

KRW to USD

KRW to EUR

KRW to CAD

KRW to AUD

KRW to GBP

KRW to INR

KRW to SGD

KRW to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Gambian Dalasi
1 KRW0.05046 GMD
5 KRW0.25228 GMD
10 KRW0.50456 GMD
20 KRW1.00911 GMD
50 KRW2.52278 GMD
100 KRW5.04556 GMD
250 KRW12.61390 GMD
500 KRW25.22780 GMD
1000 KRW50.45560 GMD
2000 KRW100.91120 GMD
5000 KRW252.27800 GMD
10000 KRW504.55600 GMD
20000 KRW1,009.11200 GMD
30000 KRW1,513.66800 GMD
40000 KRW2,018.22400 GMD
50000 KRW2,522.78000 GMD
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / South Korean Won
1 GMD19.81940 KRW
5 GMD99.09700 KRW
10 GMD198.19400 KRW
20 GMD396.38800 KRW
50 GMD990.97000 KRW
100 GMD1,981.94000 KRW
250 GMD4,954.85000 KRW
500 GMD9,909.70000 KRW
1000 GMD19,819.40000 KRW
2000 GMD39,638.80000 KRW
5000 GMD99,097.00000 KRW
10000 GMD198,194.00000 KRW