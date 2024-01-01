Convert GMD to KRW at the real exchange rate

1 Gambian dalasi to South Korean wons

1 gmd
20 krw

D1.000 GMD = ₩20.37 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461851.074289.62971.46581.612190.9580619.2329
1 GBP1.1817711.26945105.9211.732231.905221.1322122.7287
1 USD0.930950.787743183.43861.364551.500830.8919517.9044
1 INR0.0111570.009440990.011984910.01635390.01798720.01068990.214582

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gambian dalasis to South Korean wons

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GMD to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Gambian dalasi

GMD to USD

GMD to EUR

GMD to GBP

GMD to INR

GMD to JPY

GMD to RUB

GMD to AUD

GMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / South Korean Won
1 GMD20.37370 KRW
5 GMD101.86850 KRW
10 GMD203.73700 KRW
20 GMD407.47400 KRW
50 GMD1018.68500 KRW
100 GMD2037.37000 KRW
250 GMD5093.42500 KRW
500 GMD10186.85000 KRW
1000 GMD20373.70000 KRW
2000 GMD40747.40000 KRW
5000 GMD101868.50000 KRW
10000 GMD203737.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Gambian Dalasi
1 KRW0.04908 GMD
5 KRW0.24541 GMD
10 KRW0.49083 GMD
20 KRW0.98166 GMD
50 KRW2.45415 GMD
100 KRW4.90830 GMD
250 KRW12.27075 GMD
500 KRW24.54150 GMD
1000 KRW49.08300 GMD
2000 KRW98.16600 GMD
5000 KRW245.41500 GMD
10000 KRW490.83000 GMD
20000 KRW981.66000 GMD
30000 KRW1472.49000 GMD
40000 KRW1963.32000 GMD
50000 KRW2454.15000 GMD