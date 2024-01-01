30,000 South Korean wons to Gambian dalasis

Convert KRW to GMD at the real exchange rate

₩1.000 KRW = D0.05046 GMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:00
KRW to GMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

GMD
1 KRW to GMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05350.0535
Low0.05050.0492
Average0.05190.0516
Change-3.14%1.76%
1 KRW to GMD stats

The performance of KRW to GMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0535 and a 30 day low of 0.0505. This means the 30 day average was 0.0519. The change for KRW to GMD was -3.14.

The performance of KRW to GMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0535 and a 90 day low of 0.0492. This means the 90 day average was 0.0516. The change for KRW to GMD was 1.76.

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Gambian Dalasi
1 KRW0.05046 GMD
5 KRW0.25228 GMD
10 KRW0.50457 GMD
20 KRW1.00913 GMD
50 KRW2.52284 GMD
100 KRW5.04567 GMD
250 KRW12.61418 GMD
500 KRW25.22835 GMD
1000 KRW50.45670 GMD
2000 KRW100.91340 GMD
5000 KRW252.28350 GMD
10000 KRW504.56700 GMD
20000 KRW1,009.13400 GMD
30000 KRW1,513.70100 GMD
40000 KRW2,018.26800 GMD
50000 KRW2,522.83500 GMD
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / South Korean Won
1 GMD19.81900 KRW
5 GMD99.09500 KRW
10 GMD198.19000 KRW
20 GMD396.38000 KRW
50 GMD990.95000 KRW
100 GMD1,981.90000 KRW
250 GMD4,954.75000 KRW
500 GMD9,909.50000 KRW
1000 GMD19,819.00000 KRW
2000 GMD39,638.00000 KRW
5000 GMD99,095.00000 KRW
10000 GMD198,190.00000 KRW