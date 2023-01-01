100 South Korean wons to Gambian dalasis

Convert KRW to GMD at the real exchange rate

100 krw
5.13 gmd

1.00000 KRW = 0.05131 GMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:55
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8619551.096591.16521.463771.619880.94452518.7181
1 GBP1.1601511.2721105.7651.698191.87931.0957921.7158
1 USD0.9120.786102183.1421.334951.477320.8614517.0708
1 INR0.01096910.009454930.012027610.01605630.01776870.01036120.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South Korean wons to Gambian dalasis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to GMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South Korean wons

KRW to USD

KRW to EUR

KRW to CAD

KRW to AUD

KRW to GBP

KRW to INR

KRW to SGD

KRW to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Gambian Dalasi
1 KRW0.05131 GMD
5 KRW0.25657 GMD
10 KRW0.51314 GMD
20 KRW1.02629 GMD
50 KRW2.56573 GMD
100 KRW5.13145 GMD
250 KRW12.82863 GMD
500 KRW25.65725 GMD
1000 KRW51.31450 GMD
2000 KRW102.62900 GMD
5000 KRW256.57250 GMD
10000 KRW513.14500 GMD
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / South Korean Won
1 GMD19.48770 KRW
5 GMD97.43850 KRW
10 GMD194.87700 KRW
20 GMD389.75400 KRW
50 GMD974.38500 KRW
100 GMD1948.77000 KRW
250 GMD4871.92500 KRW
500 GMD9743.85000 KRW
1000 GMD19487.70000 KRW
2000 GMD38975.40000 KRW
5000 GMD97438.50000 KRW
10000 GMD194877.00000 KRW