1 Gambian dalasi to South Korean wons

Convert GMD to KRW at the real exchange rate

1 gmd
19 krw

1.00000 GMD = 19.29100 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:43
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85751.088390.61731.468391.6320.9471518.6776
1 GBP1.1661811.2692105.681.712471.903281.1045521.7823
1 USD0.918850.787898183.2651.349251.499590.870417.1622
1 INR0.01103540.009462530.012009810.01620430.01800980.01045340.206115

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gambian dalasis to South Korean wons

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GMD to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Gambian dalasi

GMD to USD

GMD to EUR

GMD to GBP

GMD to INR

GMD to JPY

GMD to RUB

GMD to AUD

GMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / South Korean Won
1 GMD19.29100 KRW
5 GMD96.45500 KRW
10 GMD192.91000 KRW
20 GMD385.82000 KRW
50 GMD964.55000 KRW
100 GMD1929.10000 KRW
250 GMD4822.75000 KRW
500 GMD9645.50000 KRW
1000 GMD19291.00000 KRW
2000 GMD38582.00000 KRW
5000 GMD96455.00000 KRW
10000 GMD192910.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Gambian Dalasi
1 KRW0.05184 GMD
5 KRW0.25919 GMD
10 KRW0.51838 GMD
20 KRW1.03675 GMD
50 KRW2.59188 GMD
100 KRW5.18377 GMD
250 KRW12.95942 GMD
500 KRW25.91885 GMD
1000 KRW51.83770 GMD
2000 KRW103.67540 GMD
5000 KRW259.18850 GMD
10000 KRW518.37700 GMD