South Korean wons to Gambian dalasis today

Convert KRW to GMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 krw
51.05 gmd

1.000 KRW = 0.05105 GMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:09
Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9151.3491.5190.78283.1051.347.198
1 EUR1.09211.4741.6590.85490.7881.4647.863
1 CAD0.7410.67911.1260.5861.6050.9935.336
1 AUD0.6580.6030.88810.51554.7210.8824.739

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South Korean wons to Gambian dalasis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to GMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South Korean won

KRW to USD

KRW to EUR

KRW to CAD

KRW to AUD

KRW to GBP

KRW to INR

KRW to SGD

KRW to CNY

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Gambian Dalasi
1 KRW0.05105 GMD
5 KRW0.25527 GMD
10 KRW0.51055 GMD
20 KRW1.02110 GMD
50 KRW2.55275 GMD
100 KRW5.10549 GMD
250 KRW12.76373 GMD
500 KRW25.52745 GMD
1000 KRW51.05490 GMD
2000 KRW102.10980 GMD
5000 KRW255.27450 GMD
10000 KRW510.54900 GMD
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / South Korean Won
1 GMD19.58680 KRW
5 GMD97.93400 KRW
10 GMD195.86800 KRW
20 GMD391.73600 KRW
50 GMD979.34000 KRW
100 GMD1,958.68000 KRW
250 GMD4,896.70000 KRW
500 GMD9,793.40000 KRW
1000 GMD19,586.80000 KRW
2000 GMD39,173.60000 KRW
5000 GMD97,934.00000 KRW
10000 GMD195,868.00000 KRW