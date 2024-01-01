South Korean wons to Kenyan shillings today

Convert KRW to KES at the real exchange rate

₩1.000 KRW = Ksh0.09344 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:15
KRW to KES conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

KES
1 KRW to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.09850.0985
Low0.09340.0934
Average0.09590.0959
Change-3.32%-2.74%
1 KRW to KES stats

The performance of KRW to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0985 and a 30 day low of 0.0934. This means the 30 day average was 0.0959. The change for KRW to KES was -3.32.

The performance of KRW to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0985 and a 90 day low of 0.0934. This means the 90 day average was 0.0959. The change for KRW to KES was -2.74.

How to convert South Korean wons to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Kenyan Shilling
1 KRW0.09344 KES
5 KRW0.46722 KES
10 KRW0.93445 KES
20 KRW1.86889 KES
50 KRW4.67224 KES
100 KRW9.34447 KES
250 KRW23.36118 KES
500 KRW46.72235 KES
1000 KRW93.44470 KES
2000 KRW186.88940 KES
5000 KRW467.22350 KES
10000 KRW934.44700 KES
20000 KRW1,868.89400 KES
30000 KRW2,803.34100 KES
40000 KRW3,737.78800 KES
50000 KRW4,672.23500 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / South Korean Won
1 KES10.70150 KRW
5 KES53.50750 KRW
10 KES107.01500 KRW
20 KES214.03000 KRW
50 KES535.07500 KRW
100 KES1,070.15000 KRW
250 KES2,675.37500 KRW
500 KES5,350.75000 KRW
1000 KES10,701.50000 KRW
2000 KES21,403.00000 KRW
5000 KES53,507.50000 KRW
10000 KES107,015.00000 KRW