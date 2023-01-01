5 Kenyan shillings to South Korean wons

Convert KES to KRW at the real exchange rate

5 kes
42 krw

1.00000 KES = 8.41882 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:28
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDNGNCADEURGBPAUDINR
1 USD11.3289789.3581.333650.91070.7854531.4786383.1622
1 SGD0.7525021593.9941.003570.6853080.5910551.1126762.5797
1 NGN0.001266850.0016835210.001689540.001153730.0009950530.001873210.105354
1 CAD0.7498220.996438591.87810.6828670.588951.1087162.3568

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to South Korean wons

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kenyan shillings

KES to USD

KES to SGD

KES to NGN

KES to CAD

KES to EUR

KES to GBP

KES to AUD

KES to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / South Korean Won
1 KES8.41882 KRW
5 KES42.09410 KRW
10 KES84.18820 KRW
20 KES168.37640 KRW
50 KES420.94100 KRW
100 KES841.88200 KRW
250 KES2104.70500 KRW
500 KES4209.41000 KRW
1000 KES8418.82000 KRW
2000 KES16837.64000 KRW
5000 KES42094.10000 KRW
10000 KES84188.20000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Kenyan Shilling
1 KRW0.11878 KES
5 KRW0.59391 KES
10 KRW1.18781 KES
20 KRW2.37562 KES
50 KRW5.93905 KES
100 KRW11.87810 KES
250 KRW29.69525 KES
500 KRW59.39050 KES
1000 KRW118.78100 KES
2000 KRW237.56200 KES
5000 KRW593.90500 KES
10000 KRW1187.81000 KES