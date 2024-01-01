South Korean wons to Kazakhstani tenges today

Convert KRW to KZT at the real exchange rate

₩1.000 KRW = ₸0.3509 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:20
Track the exchange rate

KRW to KZT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

KZT
1 KRW to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.36700.3670
Low0.35020.3421
Average0.35980.3569
Change-2.53%2.26%
1 KRW to KZT stats

The performance of KRW to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3670 and a 30 day low of 0.3502. This means the 30 day average was 0.3598. The change for KRW to KZT was -2.53.

The performance of KRW to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3670 and a 90 day low of 0.3421. This means the 90 day average was 0.3569. The change for KRW to KZT was 2.26.

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 KRW0.35091 KZT
5 KRW1.75454 KZT
10 KRW3.50907 KZT
20 KRW7.01814 KZT
50 KRW17.54535 KZT
100 KRW35.09070 KZT
250 KRW87.72675 KZT
500 KRW175.45350 KZT
1000 KRW350.90700 KZT
2000 KRW701.81400 KZT
5000 KRW1,754.53500 KZT
10000 KRW3,509.07000 KZT
20000 KRW7,018.14000 KZT
30000 KRW10,527.21000 KZT
40000 KRW14,036.28000 KZT
50000 KRW17,545.35000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / South Korean Won
1 KZT2.84976 KRW
5 KZT14.24880 KRW
10 KZT28.49760 KRW
20 KZT56.99520 KRW
50 KZT142.48800 KRW
100 KZT284.97600 KRW
250 KZT712.44000 KRW
500 KZT1,424.88000 KRW
1000 KZT2,849.76000 KRW
2000 KZT5,699.52000 KRW
5000 KZT14,248.80000 KRW
10000 KZT28,497.60000 KRW