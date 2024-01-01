South Korean wons to CFP francs today
Convert KRW to XPF at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
KRW to XPF conversion chart
1 KRW = 0.07958 XPF
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 KRW to XPF
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0820
|0.0820
|Low
|0.0796
|0.0793
|Average
|0.0806
|0.0806
|Change
|-1.54%
|0.23%
|View full history
1 KRW to XPF stats
The performance of KRW to XPF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0820 and a 30 day low of 0.0796. This means the 30 day average was 0.0806. The change for KRW to XPF was -1.54.
The performance of KRW to XPF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0820 and a 90 day low of 0.0793. This means the 90 day average was 0.0806. The change for KRW to XPF was 0.23.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert South Korean wons to CFP francs
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for South Korean won
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / CFP Franc
|1 KRW
|0.07958 XPF
|5 KRW
|0.39789 XPF
|10 KRW
|0.79577 XPF
|20 KRW
|1.59154 XPF
|50 KRW
|3.97886 XPF
|100 KRW
|7.95771 XPF
|250 KRW
|19.89428 XPF
|500 KRW
|39.78855 XPF
|1000 KRW
|79.57710 XPF
|2000 KRW
|159.15420 XPF
|5000 KRW
|397.88550 XPF
|10000 KRW
|795.77100 XPF
|20000 KRW
|1,591.54200 XPF
|30000 KRW
|2,387.31300 XPF
|40000 KRW
|3,183.08400 XPF
|50000 KRW
|3,978.85500 XPF
|Conversion rates CFP Franc / South Korean Won
|1 XPF
|12.56640 KRW
|5 XPF
|62.83200 KRW
|10 XPF
|125.66400 KRW
|20 XPF
|251.32800 KRW
|50 XPF
|628.32000 KRW
|100 XPF
|1,256.64000 KRW
|250 XPF
|3,141.60000 KRW
|500 XPF
|6,283.20000 KRW
|1000 XPF
|12,566.40000 KRW
|2000 XPF
|25,132.80000 KRW
|5000 XPF
|62,832.00000 KRW
|10000 XPF
|125,664.00000 KRW