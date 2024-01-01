South Korean wons to United Arab Emirates dirhams today
Convert KRW to AED at the real exchange rate
KRW to AED conversion chart
1 KRW = 0.00266 AED
0
|1 KRW to AED
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0028
|0.0028
|Low
|0.0027
|0.0027
|Average
|0.0027
|0.0027
|Change
|-3.44%
|0.11%
1 KRW to AED stats
The performance of KRW to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0028 and a 30 day low of 0.0027. This means the 30 day average was 0.0027. The change for KRW to AED was -3.44.
The performance of KRW to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0028 and a 90 day low of 0.0027. This means the 90 day average was 0.0027. The change for KRW to AED was 0.11.
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / United Arab Emirates Dirham
|1 KRW
|0.00266 AED
|5 KRW
|0.01329 AED
|10 KRW
|0.02658 AED
|20 KRW
|0.05316 AED
|50 KRW
|0.13290 AED
|100 KRW
|0.26580 AED
|250 KRW
|0.66450 AED
|500 KRW
|1.32901 AED
|1000 KRW
|2.65801 AED
|2000 KRW
|5.31602 AED
|5000 KRW
|13.29005 AED
|10000 KRW
|26.58010 AED
|20000 KRW
|53.16020 AED
|30000 KRW
|79.74030 AED
|40000 KRW
|106.32040 AED
|50000 KRW
|132.90050 AED
|Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / South Korean Won
|1 AED
|376.22100 KRW
|5 AED
|1,881.10500 KRW
|10 AED
|3,762.21000 KRW
|20 AED
|7,524.42000 KRW
|50 AED
|18,811.05000 KRW
|100 AED
|37,622.10000 KRW
|250 AED
|94,055.25000 KRW
|500 AED
|188,110.50000 KRW
|1000 AED
|376,221.00000 KRW
|2000 AED
|752,442.00000 KRW
|5000 AED
|1,881,105.00000 KRW
|10000 AED
|3,762,210.00000 KRW