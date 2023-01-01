5000 South Korean wons to United Arab Emirates dirhams

Convert KRW to AED at the real exchange rate

5000 krw
14.14 aed

1.00000 KRW = 0.00283 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:56
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.862071.09791.20941.464331.619550.94461518.7296
1 GBP1.1611.2725105.8011.69861.878641.0957521.726
1 USD0.91160.785855183.14441.334851.476340.8611517.0735
1 INR0.01096380.009451680.012027310.01605460.01775640.01035730.205348

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South Korean wons to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South Korean wons

KRW to USD

KRW to EUR

KRW to CAD

KRW to AUD

KRW to GBP

KRW to INR

KRW to SGD

KRW to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South Korean Won / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 KRW0.00283 AED
5 KRW0.01414 AED
10 KRW0.02828 AED
20 KRW0.05655 AED
50 KRW0.14138 AED
100 KRW0.28275 AED
250 KRW0.70688 AED
500 KRW1.41376 AED
1000 KRW2.82751 AED
2000 KRW5.65502 AED
5000 KRW14.13755 AED
10000 KRW28.27510 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / South Korean Won
1 AED353.66800 KRW
5 AED1768.34000 KRW
10 AED3536.68000 KRW
20 AED7073.36000 KRW
50 AED17683.40000 KRW
100 AED35366.80000 KRW
250 AED88417.00000 KRW
500 AED176834.00000 KRW
1000 AED353668.00000 KRW
2000 AED707336.00000 KRW
5000 AED1768340.00000 KRW
10000 AED3536680.00000 KRW