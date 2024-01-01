South Korean wons to Hong Kong dollars today

Convert KRW to HKD at the real exchange rate

₩1.000 KRW = $0.005626 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:02
KRW to HKD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

HKD
1 KRW to HKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00590.0059
Low0.00560.0056
Average0.00580.0058
Change-3.59%-0.30%
1 KRW to HKD stats

The performance of KRW to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0059 and a 30 day low of 0.0056. This means the 30 day average was 0.0058. The change for KRW to HKD was -3.59.

The performance of KRW to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0059 and a 90 day low of 0.0056. This means the 90 day average was 0.0058. The change for KRW to HKD was -0.30.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9281.3841.5090.77484.0791.3237.13
1 EUR1.07811.4921.6270.83490.6421.4267.687
1 CAD0.7230.6711.090.55960.7490.9565.152
1 AUD0.6630.6150.91710.51355.7150.8774.725

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Hong Kong Dollar
1 KRW0.00563 HKD
5 KRW0.02813 HKD
10 KRW0.05626 HKD
20 KRW0.11253 HKD
50 KRW0.28132 HKD
100 KRW0.56264 HKD
250 KRW1.40660 HKD
500 KRW2.81320 HKD
1000 KRW5.62640 HKD
2000 KRW11.25280 HKD
5000 KRW28.13200 HKD
10000 KRW56.26400 HKD
20000 KRW112.52800 HKD
30000 KRW168.79200 HKD
40000 KRW225.05600 HKD
50000 KRW281.32000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / South Korean Won
100 HKD17,773.30000 KRW
200 HKD35,546.60000 KRW
300 HKD53,319.90000 KRW
500 HKD88,866.50000 KRW
1000 HKD177,733.00000 KRW
2000 HKD355,466.00000 KRW
2500 HKD444,332.50000 KRW
3000 HKD533,199.00000 KRW
4000 HKD710,932.00000 KRW
5000 HKD888,665.00000 KRW
10000 HKD1,777,330.00000 KRW
20000 HKD3,554,660.00000 KRW