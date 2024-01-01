South Korean wons to Hong Kong dollars today
Convert KRW to HKD at the real exchange rate
|1 KRW to HKD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0057
|0.0058
|Low
|0.0056
|0.0056
|Average
|0.0057
|0.0057
|Change
|-0.01%
|-2.04%
1 KRW to HKD stats
The performance of KRW to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0057 and a 30 day low of 0.0056. This means the 30 day average was 0.0057. The change for KRW to HKD was -0.01.
The performance of KRW to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0058 and a 90 day low of 0.0056. This means the 90 day average was 0.0057. The change for KRW to HKD was -2.04.
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Hong Kong Dollar
|1 KRW
|0,00565 HKD
|5 KRW
|0,02827 HKD
|10 KRW
|0,05653 HKD
|20 KRW
|0,11306 HKD
|50 KRW
|0,28266 HKD
|100 KRW
|0,56531 HKD
|250 KRW
|1,41328 HKD
|500 KRW
|2,82656 HKD
|1000 KRW
|5,65311 HKD
|2000 KRW
|11,30622 HKD
|5000 KRW
|28,26555 HKD
|10000 KRW
|56,53110 HKD
|20000 KRW
|113,06220 HKD
|30000 KRW
|169,59330 HKD
|40000 KRW
|226,12440 HKD
|50000 KRW
|282,65550 HKD
|Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / South Korean Won
|100 HKD
|17.689,40000 KRW
|200 HKD
|35.378,80000 KRW
|300 HKD
|53.068,20000 KRW
|500 HKD
|88.447,00000 KRW
|1000 HKD
|176.894,00000 KRW
|2000 HKD
|353.788,00000 KRW
|2500 HKD
|442.235,00000 KRW
|3000 HKD
|530.682,00000 KRW
|4000 HKD
|707.576,00000 KRW
|5000 HKD
|884.470,00000 KRW
|10000 HKD
|1.768.940,00000 KRW
|20000 HKD
|3.537.880,00000 KRW