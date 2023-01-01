1 thousand South Korean wons to Hong Kong dollars

Convert KRW to HKD at the real exchange rate

1,000 krw
6.01 hkd

1.00000 KRW = 0.00601 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:01
 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.912051.334851.477320.78607183.13631.32827.133
1 EUR1.0964511.46361.619810.86188591.15481.45637.82098
1 CAD0.7491480.68324911.106730.58888362.28140.9950185.34367
1 AUD0.67690.6173560.9035610.53209156.2750.8990594.82833

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Hong Kong Dollar
1 KRW0.00601 HKD
5 KRW0.03007 HKD
10 KRW0.06013 HKD
20 KRW0.12026 HKD
50 KRW0.30066 HKD
100 KRW0.60132 HKD
250 KRW1.50330 HKD
500 KRW3.00661 HKD
1000 KRW6.01322 HKD
2000 KRW12.02644 HKD
5000 KRW30.06610 HKD
10000 KRW60.13220 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / South Korean Won
100 HKD16630.00000 KRW
200 HKD33260.00000 KRW
300 HKD49890.00000 KRW
500 HKD83150.00000 KRW
1000 HKD166300.00000 KRW
2000 HKD332600.00000 KRW
2500 HKD415750.00000 KRW
3000 HKD498900.00000 KRW
4000 HKD665200.00000 KRW
5000 HKD831500.00000 KRW
10000 HKD1663000.00000 KRW
20000 HKD3326000.00000 KRW