500 Egyptian pounds to Icelandic krónas

Convert EGP to ISK at the real exchange rate

500 egp
2,268.37 isk

1.00000 EGP = 4.53673 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:46
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86981.090790.86241.493821.662150.963218.7327
1 GBP1.1496911.2539104.4581.717341.910851.1073821.5356
1 USD0.916850.797512183.30651.36961.523930.883217.1749
1 INR0.01100570.009573220.012003910.01644050.0182930.01060180.206165

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pounds

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Icelandic Króna
1 EGP4.53673 ISK
5 EGP22.68365 ISK
10 EGP45.36730 ISK
20 EGP90.73460 ISK
50 EGP226.83650 ISK
100 EGP453.67300 ISK
250 EGP1134.18250 ISK
500 EGP2268.36500 ISK
1000 EGP4536.73000 ISK
2000 EGP9073.46000 ISK
5000 EGP22683.65000 ISK
10000 EGP45367.30000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Egyptian Pound
1 ISK0.22042 EGP
5 ISK1.10211 EGP
10 ISK2.20423 EGP
20 ISK4.40846 EGP
50 ISK11.02115 EGP
100 ISK22.04230 EGP
250 ISK55.10575 EGP
500 ISK110.21150 EGP
1000 ISK220.42300 EGP
2000 ISK440.84600 EGP
5000 ISK1102.11500 EGP
10000 ISK2204.23000 EGP