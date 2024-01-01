Egyptian pounds to Macedonian denars today

Convert EGP to MKD at the real exchange rate

1,000 egp
1,209.70 mkd

1.000 EGP = 1.210 MKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:55
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9221.3580.7871.53283.1883.67332.388
1 EUR1.08511.4730.8541.66390.2553.98535.14
1 CAD0.7360.67910.581.12861.2562.70423.849
1 GBP1.271.1711.72511.947105.6864.66641.148

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Macedonian denars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to MKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pound

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Macedonian Denar
1 EGP1.20970 MKD
5 EGP6.04850 MKD
10 EGP12.09700 MKD
20 EGP24.19400 MKD
50 EGP60.48500 MKD
100 EGP120.97000 MKD
250 EGP302.42500 MKD
500 EGP604.85000 MKD
1000 EGP1,209.70000 MKD
2000 EGP2,419.40000 MKD
5000 EGP6,048.50000 MKD
10000 EGP12,097.00000 MKD
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Egyptian Pound
1 MKD0.82665 EGP
5 MKD4.13326 EGP
10 MKD8.26652 EGP
20 MKD16.53304 EGP
50 MKD41.33260 EGP
100 MKD82.66520 EGP
250 MKD206.66300 EGP
500 MKD413.32600 EGP
1000 MKD826.65200 EGP
2000 MKD1,653.30400 EGP
5000 MKD4,133.26000 EGP
10000 MKD8,266.52000 EGP