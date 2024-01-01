Convert EGP to MKD at the real exchange rate

Egyptian pounds to Macedonian denars today

1,000 egp
1,200.33 mkd

E£1.000 EGP = ден1.200 MKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:19
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9291.3740.7831.51283.5863.67332.374
1 EUR1.07611.4790.8431.62789.9383.95234.835
1 CAD0.7280.67610.571.160.8142.67223.554
1 GBP1.2761.1861.75411.93106.6844.68841.321

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Macedonian denars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to MKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pound

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Macedonian Denar
1 EGP1,20033 MKD
5 EGP6,00165 MKD
10 EGP12,00330 MKD
20 EGP24,00660 MKD
50 EGP60,01650 MKD
100 EGP120,03300 MKD
250 EGP300,08250 MKD
500 EGP600,16500 MKD
1000 EGP1.200,33000 MKD
2000 EGP2.400,66000 MKD
5000 EGP6.001,65000 MKD
10000 EGP12.003,30000 MKD
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Egyptian Pound
1 MKD0,83310 EGP
5 MKD4,16551 EGP
10 MKD8,33102 EGP
20 MKD16,66204 EGP
50 MKD41,65510 EGP
100 MKD83,31020 EGP
250 MKD208,27550 EGP
500 MKD416,55100 EGP
1000 MKD833,10200 EGP
2000 MKD1.666,20400 EGP
5000 MKD4.165,51000 EGP
10000 MKD8.331,02000 EGP