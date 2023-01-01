2000 Egyptian pounds to Macedonian denars

Convert EGP to MKD at the real exchange rate

2000 egp
3599.90 mkd

1.00000 EGP = 1.79995 MKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:46
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868041.1052591.98971.459871.62250.9309418.6854
1 GBP1.1520211.2733105.9771.681841.86921.0724621.5264
1 USD0.904750.785361183.22981.320851.4680.842316.906
1 INR0.01087080.009436050.012014910.01586990.01763790.01012020.203124

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Macedonian denars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to MKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pounds

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Macedonian Denar
1 EGP1.79995 MKD
5 EGP8.99975 MKD
10 EGP17.99950 MKD
20 EGP35.99900 MKD
50 EGP89.99750 MKD
100 EGP179.99500 MKD
250 EGP449.98750 MKD
500 EGP899.97500 MKD
1000 EGP1799.95000 MKD
2000 EGP3599.90000 MKD
5000 EGP8999.75000 MKD
10000 EGP17999.50000 MKD
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Egyptian Pound
1 MKD0.55557 EGP
5 MKD2.77786 EGP
10 MKD5.55571 EGP
20 MKD11.11142 EGP
50 MKD27.77855 EGP
100 MKD55.55710 EGP
250 MKD138.89275 EGP
500 MKD277.78550 EGP
1000 MKD555.57100 EGP
2000 MKD1111.14200 EGP
5000 MKD2777.85500 EGP
10000 MKD5555.71000 EGP