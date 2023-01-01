1 thousand Egyptian pounds to Macedonian denars

Convert EGP to MKD at the real exchange rate

1000 egp
1829.45 mkd

1.00000 EGP = 1.82945 MKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:08
Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.916851.36990.7978621.5241683.31153.6725528.8341
1 EUR1.090711.494150.870251.662490.86794.0056531.4494
1 CAD0.729980.66927710.5824231.1126160.81582.6808921.0483
1 GBP1.253351.14911.7169611.9103104.4184.6029936.1392

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Macedonian denars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to MKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Macedonian Denar
1 EGP1.82945 MKD
5 EGP9.14725 MKD
10 EGP18.29450 MKD
20 EGP36.58900 MKD
50 EGP91.47250 MKD
100 EGP182.94500 MKD
250 EGP457.36250 MKD
500 EGP914.72500 MKD
1000 EGP1829.45000 MKD
2000 EGP3658.90000 MKD
5000 EGP9147.25000 MKD
10000 EGP18294.50000 MKD
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Egyptian Pound
1 MKD0.54661 EGP
5 MKD2.73306 EGP
10 MKD5.46612 EGP
20 MKD10.93224 EGP
50 MKD27.33060 EGP
100 MKD54.66120 EGP
250 MKD136.65300 EGP
500 MKD273.30600 EGP
1000 MKD546.61200 EGP
2000 MKD1093.22400 EGP
5000 MKD2733.06000 EGP
10000 MKD5466.12000 EGP