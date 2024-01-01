Egyptian pounds to Philippine pesos today

Convert EGP to PHP at the real exchange rate

1,000 egp
1,198.51 php

1.000 EGP = 1.199 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:57
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08590.2631.4731.6620.96618.22
1 GBP1.17111.27105.6951.7251.9461.13221.335
1 USD0.9220.787183.1951.3581.5320.89116.793
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pound

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Philippine Peso
1 EGP1.19851 PHP
5 EGP5.99255 PHP
10 EGP11.98510 PHP
20 EGP23.97020 PHP
50 EGP59.92550 PHP
100 EGP119.85100 PHP
250 EGP299.62750 PHP
500 EGP599.25500 PHP
1000 EGP1,198.51000 PHP
2000 EGP2,397.02000 PHP
5000 EGP5,992.55000 PHP
10000 EGP11,985.10000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Egyptian Pound
1 PHP0.83437 EGP
5 PHP4.17184 EGP
10 PHP8.34367 EGP
20 PHP16.68734 EGP
50 PHP41.71835 EGP
100 PHP83.43670 EGP
250 PHP208.59175 EGP
500 PHP417.18350 EGP
1000 PHP834.36700 EGP
2000 PHP1,668.73400 EGP
5000 PHP4,171.83500 EGP
10000 PHP8,343.67000 EGP