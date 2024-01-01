Egyptian pounds to Omani rials today

Convert EGP to OMR at the real exchange rate

1,000 egp
8.209 omr

1.000 EGP = 0.008209 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:57
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Omani Rial
1 EGP0.00821 OMR
5 EGP0.04105 OMR
10 EGP0.08209 OMR
20 EGP0.16418 OMR
50 EGP0.41046 OMR
100 EGP0.82092 OMR
250 EGP2.05230 OMR
500 EGP4.10459 OMR
1000 EGP8.20918 OMR
2000 EGP16.41836 OMR
5000 EGP41.04590 OMR
10000 EGP82.09180 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Egyptian Pound
1 OMR121.81500 EGP
5 OMR609.07500 EGP
10 OMR1,218.15000 EGP
20 OMR2,436.30000 EGP
50 OMR6,090.75000 EGP
100 OMR12,181.50000 EGP
250 OMR30,453.75000 EGP
500 OMR60,907.50000 EGP
1000 OMR121,815.00000 EGP
2000 OMR243,630.00000 EGP
5000 OMR609,075.00000 EGP
10000 OMR1,218,150.00000 EGP