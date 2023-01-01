2000 Egyptian pounds to Omani rials

Convert EGP to OMR at the real exchange rate

2,000 egp
24.918 omr

1.00000 EGP = 0.01246 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:20
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.871.090690.85841.493791.661870.963518.7289
1 GBP1.1494311.25355104.4341.716991.910171.1074721.5272
1 USD0.916950.797734183.31051.36971.523810.883517.173
1 INR0.01100610.009575440.012003310.01644090.01829070.01060490.206132

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Omani Rial
1 EGP0.01246 OMR
5 EGP0.06230 OMR
10 EGP0.12459 OMR
20 EGP0.24918 OMR
50 EGP0.62296 OMR
100 EGP1.24591 OMR
250 EGP3.11478 OMR
500 EGP6.22955 OMR
1000 EGP12.45910 OMR
2000 EGP24.91820 OMR
5000 EGP62.29550 OMR
10000 EGP124.59100 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Egyptian Pound
1 OMR80.26290 EGP
5 OMR401.31450 EGP
10 OMR802.62900 EGP
20 OMR1605.25800 EGP
50 OMR4013.14500 EGP
100 OMR8026.29000 EGP
250 OMR20065.72500 EGP
500 OMR40131.45000 EGP
1000 OMR80262.90000 EGP
2000 OMR160525.80000 EGP
5000 OMR401314.50000 EGP
10000 OMR802629.00000 EGP