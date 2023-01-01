2000 Egyptian pounds to Omani rials

Convert EGP to OMR at the real exchange rate

2000 egp
24.908 omr

1.00000 EGP = 0.01245 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:56
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8681451.1059592.03221.460741.620560.9305818.6958
1 GBP1.1518811.27395106.0121.682631.866731.0719221.5357
1 USD0.90420.78496183.21551.32081.465310.841416.9047
1 INR0.01086580.009432860.01201710.0158720.01760860.01011110.203144

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pounds

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Omani Rial
1 EGP0.01245 OMR
5 EGP0.06227 OMR
10 EGP0.12454 OMR
20 EGP0.24908 OMR
50 EGP0.62270 OMR
100 EGP1.24540 OMR
250 EGP3.11350 OMR
500 EGP6.22700 OMR
1000 EGP12.45400 OMR
2000 EGP24.90800 OMR
5000 EGP62.27000 OMR
10000 EGP124.54000 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Egyptian Pound
1 OMR80.29550 EGP
5 OMR401.47750 EGP
10 OMR802.95500 EGP
20 OMR1605.91000 EGP
50 OMR4014.77500 EGP
100 OMR8029.55000 EGP
250 OMR20073.87500 EGP
500 OMR40147.75000 EGP
1000 OMR80295.50000 EGP
2000 OMR160591.00000 EGP
5000 OMR401477.50000 EGP
10000 OMR802955.00000 EGP