Egyptian pounds to Tunisian dinars today

Convert EGP to TND at the real exchange rate

1,000 egp
66.212 tnd

1.000 EGP = 0.06621 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:58
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Tunisian Dinar
1 EGP0.06621 TND
5 EGP0.33106 TND
10 EGP0.66212 TND
20 EGP1.32423 TND
50 EGP3.31059 TND
100 EGP6.62117 TND
250 EGP16.55293 TND
500 EGP33.10585 TND
1000 EGP66.21170 TND
2000 EGP132.42340 TND
5000 EGP331.05850 TND
10000 EGP662.11700 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Egyptian Pound
1 TND15.10310 EGP
5 TND75.51550 EGP
10 TND151.03100 EGP
20 TND302.06200 EGP
50 TND755.15500 EGP
100 TND1,510.31000 EGP
250 TND3,775.77500 EGP
500 TND7,551.55000 EGP
1000 TND15,103.10000 EGP
2000 TND30,206.20000 EGP
5000 TND75,515.50000 EGP
10000 TND151,031.00000 EGP