20 Tunisian dinars to Egyptian pounds

Convert TND to EGP at the real exchange rate

20 tnd
198.67 egp

1.00000 TND = 9.93362 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Tunisian dinars to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TND to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Egyptian Pound
1 TND9.93362 EGP
5 TND49.66810 EGP
10 TND99.33620 EGP
20 TND198.67240 EGP
50 TND496.68100 EGP
100 TND993.36200 EGP
250 TND2483.40500 EGP
500 TND4966.81000 EGP
1000 TND9933.62000 EGP
2000 TND19867.24000 EGP
5000 TND49668.10000 EGP
10000 TND99336.20000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Tunisian Dinar
1 EGP0.10067 TND
5 EGP0.50334 TND
10 EGP1.00668 TND
20 EGP2.01336 TND
50 EGP5.03340 TND
100 EGP10.06680 TND
250 EGP25.16700 TND
500 EGP50.33400 TND
1000 EGP100.66800 TND
2000 EGP201.33600 TND
5000 EGP503.34000 TND
10000 EGP1006.68000 TND