Convert EGP to TND at the real exchange rate

Egyptian pounds to Tunisian dinars today

1,000 egp
65.647 tnd

E£1.000 EGP = DT0.06565 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:28
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9291.3750.7841.51283.5823.67332.375
1 EUR1.07611.4790.8431.62789.933.95234.834
1 CAD0.7280.67610.571.160.8072.67223.553
1 GBP1.2761.1861.75311.929106.6214.68541.299

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Tunisian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to TND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pound

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Tunisian Dinar
1 EGP0,06565 TND
5 EGP0,32823 TND
10 EGP0,65647 TND
20 EGP1,31293 TND
50 EGP3,28233 TND
100 EGP6,56466 TND
250 EGP16,41165 TND
500 EGP32,82330 TND
1000 EGP65,64660 TND
2000 EGP131,29320 TND
5000 EGP328,23300 TND
10000 EGP656,46600 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Egyptian Pound
1 TND15,23310 EGP
5 TND76,16550 EGP
10 TND152,33100 EGP
20 TND304,66200 EGP
50 TND761,65500 EGP
100 TND1.523,31000 EGP
250 TND3.808,27500 EGP
500 TND7.616,55000 EGP
1000 TND15.233,10000 EGP
2000 TND30.466,20000 EGP
5000 TND76.165,50000 EGP
10000 TND152.331,00000 EGP