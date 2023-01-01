50 Egyptian pounds to Tunisian dinars

Convert EGP to TND at the real exchange rate

50 egp
4.968 tnd

1.00000 EGP = 0.09935 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:26
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8673751.1059592.03481.461241.618660.92841518.7205
1 GBP1.152911.2751106.1111.684731.866231.0703721.5837
1 USD0.90420.784252183.21791.321251.463590.8394516.9271
1 INR0.01086550.009424080.012016610.0158770.01758750.01008740.203407

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Tunisian Dinar
1 EGP0.09935 TND
5 EGP0.49675 TND
10 EGP0.99350 TND
20 EGP1.98701 TND
50 EGP4.96752 TND
100 EGP9.93504 TND
250 EGP24.83760 TND
500 EGP49.67520 TND
1000 EGP99.35040 TND
2000 EGP198.70080 TND
5000 EGP496.75200 TND
10000 EGP993.50400 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Egyptian Pound
1 TND10.06540 EGP
5 TND50.32700 EGP
10 TND100.65400 EGP
20 TND201.30800 EGP
50 TND503.27000 EGP
100 TND1006.54000 EGP
250 TND2516.35000 EGP
500 TND5032.70000 EGP
1000 TND10065.40000 EGP
2000 TND20130.80000 EGP
5000 TND50327.00000 EGP
10000 TND100654.00000 EGP