5 egp
0.504 tnd

1.00000 EGP = 0.10078 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:18
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Tunisian Dinar
1 EGP0.10078 TND
5 EGP0.50389 TND
10 EGP1.00777 TND
20 EGP2.01554 TND
50 EGP5.03885 TND
100 EGP10.07770 TND
250 EGP25.19425 TND
500 EGP50.38850 TND
1000 EGP100.77700 TND
2000 EGP201.55400 TND
5000 EGP503.88500 TND
10000 EGP1007.77000 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Egyptian Pound
1 TND9.92293 EGP
5 TND49.61465 EGP
10 TND99.22930 EGP
20 TND198.45860 EGP
50 TND496.14650 EGP
100 TND992.29300 EGP
250 TND2480.73250 EGP
500 TND4961.46500 EGP
1000 TND9922.93000 EGP
2000 TND19845.86000 EGP
5000 TND49614.65000 EGP
10000 TND99229.30000 EGP