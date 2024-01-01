5 Egyptian pounds to Tunisian dinars

Convert EGP to TND at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = DT0.06378 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:48
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

EGP to TND conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

TND
1 EGP to TNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.06380.0643
Low0.06220.0622
Average0.06310.0630
Change2.12%-0.72%
View full history

1 EGP to TND stats

The performance of EGP to TND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0638 and a 30 day low of 0.0622. This means the 30 day average was 0.0631. The change for EGP to TND was 2.12.

The performance of EGP to TND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0643 and a 90 day low of 0.0622. This means the 90 day average was 0.0630. The change for EGP to TND was -0.72.

Track market ratesView EGP to TND chart

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9291.3830.7711.50684.0783.67334.269
1 EUR1.07711.490.8311.62290.5483.95636.906
1 CAD0.7230.67110.5581.08960.7782.65524.772
1 GBP1.2961.2041.79311.953109.0034.76244.428

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Tunisian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to TND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pounds

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Tunisian Dinar
1 EGP0.06378 TND
5 EGP0.31892 TND
10 EGP0.63783 TND
20 EGP1.27566 TND
50 EGP3.18915 TND
100 EGP6.37830 TND
250 EGP15.94575 TND
500 EGP31.89150 TND
1000 EGP63.78300 TND
2000 EGP127.56600 TND
5000 EGP318.91500 TND
10000 EGP637.83000 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Egyptian Pound
1 TND15.67820 EGP
5 TND78.39100 EGP
10 TND156.78200 EGP
20 TND313.56400 EGP
50 TND783.91000 EGP
100 TND1,567.82000 EGP
250 TND3,919.55000 EGP
500 TND7,839.10000 EGP
1000 TND15,678.20000 EGP
2000 TND31,356.40000 EGP
5000 TND78,391.00000 EGP
10000 TND156,782.00000 EGP