Egyptian pounds to Nepalese rupees today

Convert EGP to NPR at the real exchange rate

1,000 egp
2,837.40 npr

1.000 EGP = 2.837 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:57
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9221.3580.7871.53283.2013.67332.389
1 EUR1.08511.4740.8541.66290.2683.98535.141
1 CAD0.7360.67910.581.12861.262.70423.848
1 GBP1.271.1711.72511.947105.7024.66641.149

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Nepalese rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NPR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to NPR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pound

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Nepalese Rupee
1 EGP2.83740 NPR
5 EGP14.18700 NPR
10 EGP28.37400 NPR
20 EGP56.74800 NPR
50 EGP141.87000 NPR
100 EGP283.74000 NPR
250 EGP709.35000 NPR
500 EGP1,418.70000 NPR
1000 EGP2,837.40000 NPR
2000 EGP5,674.80000 NPR
5000 EGP14,187.00000 NPR
10000 EGP28,374.00000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Egyptian Pound
1 NPR0.35244 EGP
5 NPR1.76218 EGP
10 NPR3.52436 EGP
20 NPR7.04872 EGP
50 NPR17.62180 EGP
100 NPR35.24360 EGP
250 NPR88.10900 EGP
500 NPR176.21800 EGP
1000 NPR352.43600 EGP
2000 NPR704.87200 EGP
5000 NPR1,762.18000 EGP
10000 NPR3,524.36000 EGP