Convert EGP to NPR at the real exchange rate

Egyptian pounds to Nepalese rupees today

1,000 egp
2,803.02 npr

E£1.000 EGP = ₨2.803 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:21
Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9291.3750.7841.51283.5873.67332.375
1 EUR1.07611.4790.8431.62789.9443.95234.837
1 CAD0.7280.67610.571.160.8112.67223.553
1 GBP1.2761.1861.75411.93106.674.68741.316

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Nepalese rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NPR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to NPR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pound

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Nepalese Rupee
1 EGP2,80302 NPR
5 EGP14,01510 NPR
10 EGP28,03020 NPR
20 EGP56,06040 NPR
50 EGP140,15100 NPR
100 EGP280,30200 NPR
250 EGP700,75500 NPR
500 EGP1.401,51000 NPR
1000 EGP2.803,02000 NPR
2000 EGP5.606,04000 NPR
5000 EGP14.015,10000 NPR
10000 EGP28.030,20000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Egyptian Pound
1 NPR0,35676 EGP
5 NPR1,78379 EGP
10 NPR3,56758 EGP
20 NPR7,13516 EGP
50 NPR17,83790 EGP
100 NPR35,67580 EGP
250 NPR89,18950 EGP
500 NPR178,37900 EGP
1000 NPR356,75800 EGP
2000 NPR713,51600 EGP
5000 NPR1.783,79000 EGP
10000 NPR3.567,58000 EGP