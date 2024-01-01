Egyptian pounds to Aruban florins today

Convert EGP to AWG at the real exchange rate

1,000 egp
38.17 awg

1.000 EGP = 0.03817 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:46
1 USD10.9221.3580.7871.53283.1873.67332.386
1 EUR1.08511.4740.8541.66290.2543.98535.137
1 CAD0.7360.67910.5791.12861.2442.70423.843
1 GBP1.2711.1711.72611.947105.714.66741.155

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Aruban Florin
1 EGP0.03817 AWG
5 EGP0.19084 AWG
10 EGP0.38167 AWG
20 EGP0.76334 AWG
50 EGP1.90835 AWG
100 EGP3.81670 AWG
250 EGP9.54175 AWG
500 EGP19.08350 AWG
1000 EGP38.16700 AWG
2000 EGP76.33400 AWG
5000 EGP190.83500 AWG
10000 EGP381.67000 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Egyptian Pound
1 AWG26.20060 EGP
5 AWG131.00300 EGP
10 AWG262.00600 EGP
20 AWG524.01200 EGP
50 AWG1,310.03000 EGP
100 AWG2,620.06000 EGP
250 AWG6,550.15000 EGP
500 AWG13,100.30000 EGP
1000 AWG26,200.60000 EGP
2000 AWG52,401.20000 EGP
5000 AWG131,003.00000 EGP
10000 AWG262,006.00000 EGP